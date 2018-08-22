BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) VP Sells $350,244.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Kevin E. Mayer sold 5,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $350,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin E. Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Kevin E. Mayer sold 925 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $58,136.25.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 852,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,688. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 207,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 313,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$63.80” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

