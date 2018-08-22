BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.00” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,965. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

About BJs Wholesale Club

Beacon Holding Inc operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.