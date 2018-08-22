Blackline Inc (BL) CEO Therese Tucker Sells 15,636 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker sold 15,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $735,517.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Therese Tucker sold 17,010 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,505.90.

On Friday, August 10th, Therese Tucker sold 100,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $4,772,000.00.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.57 and a beta of -0.57.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

