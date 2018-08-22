BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 19,833 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.41 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director James H. Perry sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $865,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $182,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

