Bob Evans Farms (BOBE) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bob Evans Farms earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.377978713076 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ BOBE remained flat at $$77.01 on Wednesday. Bob Evans Farms has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bob Evans Farms Company Profile

Bob Evans Farms, Inc (Bob Evans) is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen food items under the Bob Evans and Owens or Country Creek brand names. The Company’s food products are distributed to customers throughout the United States.

