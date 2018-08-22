Booking (BKNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,898.08 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Booking will post 89.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 86.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.