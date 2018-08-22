Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

BRX opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,209 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,642,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,065,000 after purchasing an additional 360,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

