Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,973,000 after buying an additional 606,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 11.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 77,026 shares during the period.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 394,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,237. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

