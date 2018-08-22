Brokerages Expect YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. YRC Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for YRC Worldwide.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YRCW shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 3.94. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.