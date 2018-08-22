Brokerages Set Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Target Price at $42.67

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

ANIK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,851,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 46,798 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 492,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 453,902 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 344,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ANIK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 87,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

