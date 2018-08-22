Brokerages Set Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 104.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

