Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (LKQ) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Guhan Subramanian acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 7,663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LKQ by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LKQ by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 1,479,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

