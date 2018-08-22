Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Avenue Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ATXI opened at $3.71 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.35.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.