Brokers Issue Forecasts for Randgold Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Randgold Resources in a report issued on Friday, August 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Randgold Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. BidaskClub raised Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Randgold Resources from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $65.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of -0.12. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

