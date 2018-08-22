Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Invests $427,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,715,000.

Shares of BSCJ opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

