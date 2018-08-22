Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 585 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 454,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after buying an additional 66,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allergan by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,457,000 after purchasing an additional 277,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho upgraded Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

AGN stock opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $237.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

