Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 859 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $4,307,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 181.4% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 348,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 749,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

