Brown & Brown (BRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.37

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 20400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.