BRT Apartments (BRT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News stories about BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BRT Apartments earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.201906001491 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,594. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.44.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.43 million. research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,027.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.