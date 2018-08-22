Burst Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinroom. Burst has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and $31,680.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 0% against the dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,975,574,987 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

