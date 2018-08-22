BuzzCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,377.00 (BUZZ)

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, BuzzCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. BuzzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BuzzCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,907,729,653 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuzzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

