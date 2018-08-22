Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

GWRE opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $261,929.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,842 shares of company stock worth $5,094,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

