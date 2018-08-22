CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $266,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456,236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 1,685.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 413,221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in CalAmp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 464,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. 23,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,883. The firm has a market cap of $826.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

