Camden National Co. (CAC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,271 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.27% of Camden National worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Camden National by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Camden National had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAC. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 price objective on shares of Camden National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

