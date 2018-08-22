Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 819,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 509,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,354 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $3,011,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $915,257.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,300,028. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

