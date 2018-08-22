Cameco Corp (CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other Cameco news, insider Scott Mchardy bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,600.00.

CCO traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.51. The company had a trading volume of 631,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$9.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$333.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

