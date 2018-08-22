Canaccord Genuity Lowers Maricann Group (MARI) Price Target to $3.75

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CNSX MARI opened at $2.26 on Monday. Maricann Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Maricann Group Company Profile

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

