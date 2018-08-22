Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$44.50 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.23.

CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.73. 62,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$31.93 and a 12 month high of C$37.94.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

