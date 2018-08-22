Canadian National Railway (CNR) Insider Sean Finn Sells 11,334 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Sean Finn sold 11,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$1,319,164.26.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Sean Finn sold 12,885 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.50, for a total transaction of C$1,410,907.50.

Shares of CNR opened at C$115.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$90.84 and a 52-week high of C$118.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.92.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

