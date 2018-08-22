Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $141.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“: We maintain our Overweight rating and our 12-month PT of $141 on JKHY. (We will review our estimates and PT post the earnings call.) JKHY reported quarterly top-line results above Street expectations and EPS above the FactSet consensus. We look to the earnings call for color on the new payments platform and pipeline updates, the impact and timing of termination fees, and the margin trajectory.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of JKHY opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $99.08 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.