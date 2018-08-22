Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,479. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

