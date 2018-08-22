Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) CFO Jeffrey S. Points Sells 971 Shares

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) CFO Jeffrey S. Points sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $36,451.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $872,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSII opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,806,000 after purchasing an additional 336,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2,442.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 279,472 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

