Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 506,109 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 506,109 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $74,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $900,009.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,256.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,474 shares of company stock worth $1,663,781. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

