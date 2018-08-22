Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. HSBC set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Commerzbank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.61 ($67.74).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR:AFX opened at €73.90 ($83.98) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €37.53 ($42.65) and a 52-week high of €55.25 ($62.78).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.