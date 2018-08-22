Carnival plc (CCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCL opened at GBX 4,648 ($59.41) on Wednesday. Carnival has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($56.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,435 ($69.47).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival from GBX 5,920 ($75.67) to GBX 5,910 ($75.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 5,050 ($64.55) to GBX 5,300 ($67.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,452.50 ($69.70).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

