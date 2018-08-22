Carnival plc (CUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 14th

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Carnival alerts:

CUK opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.