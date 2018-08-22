Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. Buys 4,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,770.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSV opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $448.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1,199.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,293,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.