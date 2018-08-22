Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0199

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $106,066.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00267083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033301 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,233,246 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

