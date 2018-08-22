Catasys (CATS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.92

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 41049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Catasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Catasys had a negative return on equity of 546.50% and a negative net margin of 150.62%. research analysts expect that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin bought 20,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $169,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catasys stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 340.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Catasys worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

