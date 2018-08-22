Catasys (CATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

Get Catasys alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CATS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Catasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ CATS opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. Catasys has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Catasys had a negative return on equity of 546.50% and a negative net margin of 150.62%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin purchased 20,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $169,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Catasys stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.64% of Catasys at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catasys (CATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.