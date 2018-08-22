Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Compass Point began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,144,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,672,000 after purchasing an additional 109,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 793,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 284,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. 835,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

