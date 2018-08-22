CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,531 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,670 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $59,880,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 170.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,003,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $51,557,000 after acquiring an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,510,235 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $180,391,000 after acquiring an additional 508,961 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $24,385,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered CBS Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NYSE CBS opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. CBS Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $894,800.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,067 shares of company stock worth $13,959,147 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

