Cedar Fair (FUN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cedar Fair earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7619614204337 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $380.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.