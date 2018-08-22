Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 8.28%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYOU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 241,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

CYOU traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,987. The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

