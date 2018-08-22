Chaparral Energy Inc Class A Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (CHAP)

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chaparral Energy Inc Class A in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,577.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

