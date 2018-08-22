Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Delek Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $28,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 487.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

