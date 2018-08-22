ChessCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,529.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $108,529.00 and $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001230 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000343 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,607.50 or 2.75545243 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00056000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About ChessCoin

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.