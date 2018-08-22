Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

