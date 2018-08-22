Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

CHH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. 139,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,694.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $284,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $12,020,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

