Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Decreased by Madison Investment Holdings Inc.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,052,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,761,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.